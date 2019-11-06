Schiff announces first public impeachment hearings next week with Taylor, Yovanovitch

Nov 6, 2019, 11:54 AM ET
PHOTO: Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Adam Schiff announces the first public hearings of the Presidents impeachment inquiry at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 6, 2019.PlayJim Lo Scalzo/EPA via Shutterstock
Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democrat leading the House impeachment probe, announced Wednesday that the first open hearings will be held next week as the Democrats continue with the public phase of their investigation.

The move marks a significant ramping up of the impeachment inquiry. Schiff said the hearings would be an opportunity for the American people to judge for themselves.

Schiff said the House Intelligence Committee would hear from the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, Ambassador William Taylor on Wednesday Nov. 13, as well as from Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent.

PHOTO: Representative Adam Schiff, walks in Capitol Hill after witnesses failed to show up for closed door testimony during the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Nov. 5, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Then, on Friday Nov. 15, the committee is scheduled to hear from former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Schiff said the American people will be able to learn first-hand what the witnesses have to say and to assess their credibility.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Alisa Wiersema contributed to this report.