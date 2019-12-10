Democrats to unveil 2 articles of impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday: Sources The charges are expected to focus on obstruction and abuse of power.

Democrats are expected to unveil at least two articles of impeachment against President Trump at a 9 AM news conference, according to multiple Democratic sources familiar with the matter.

While the charges have not been finalized, they are expected to focus on obstruction and abuse of power.

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to publicly take up the articles for debate and approval as soon as Thursday, though the panel has not yet sent notice of a meeting.

