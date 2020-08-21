DNC spotlights lifelong Republican and World War II veteran voting for Joe Biden

The Democratic National Convention has showcased several prominent Republicans voicing their support for Joe Biden. On Thursday night, a veteran and lifelong Republican added his endorsement.

Ed Good, 95, a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, shared why he will be voting for Biden in a video played during the final night of the convention.

"I have been a Republican since the 1960s, I am a member of the NRA and I voted for Trump [in 2016]," Good said, speaking from his nursing home. "I think Trump has been the worst president we've ever had. So I'll be glad to see him go."

In the minute-long video, Good, introduced by emcee Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a "real American hero," displayed his parachute wings and combat infantryman badge on his uniform.

"I made one combat jump over the Rhine in Germany, and I'm proud of that," Good said while accompanied by photographs of himself in uniform.

In voicing his support for Biden, Good said he thinks the former vice president "will be a great leader for the United States."

"Like me, on the day of my jump into Germany, I think Joe Biden cares about doing his proper duty for the United States. And if elected, that's what he would do," Good said.

Good connected with the campaign after asking his daughter to reach out and let them know he would be casting his vote for Biden, ABC News learned.

His segment was followed by a message from another Republican urging people to vote for Biden, as well as a video about the challenges faced by a military family, featuring his wife, Jill Biden. Their son, Beau, served in the Delaware Army National Guard and was deployed to Iraq in 2008.

"During this pandemic for sure, so many veterans have lost their jobs. So many military spouses have lost their jobs," Jill Biden said. "That's one of the things that will be a priority in a Biden administration."

Former Republican Mike Bloomberg also spoke Thursday, while former Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich and late GOP Sen. John McCain's wife, Cindy, have also spoken at the convention.