DOJ gives more than $16 million in federal grants to victims of Las Vegas shooting

The Department of Justice announced Friday that it is giving $16.7 in grant money to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Interested in Las Vegas Shooting? Add Las Vegas Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Las Vegas Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The agency says the grant will assist “victims of this incident, including ticket holders, concert staff, vendors, witnesses, law enforcement personnel, and other first responders."

Getty Images

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker made the announcement Friday at an event in Cincinnati.

"These new funds will build on the $3 million that we have already provided for law enforcement officers in the Las Vegas area. We cannot undo the harm that was done that day, but we are doing what we can to help Las Vegas heal," Whitaker said in the speech.

"Today we take the next step of providing more than $16 million for the victims of that tragedy and for the first responders who came to the scene, to help pay for counseling, therapy, rehabilitation, trauma recovery, and legal aid. While we cannot undo the harm that has been done, this Department of Justice is doing what we can to help Las Vegas heal," Acting Attorney General Whitaker said in a statement released by the agency.

The Las Vegas shooting in October of 2017 was the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

It claimed the lives of 58 and injured more than 600.

“This Department of Justice stands with our first responders and victims of crime," Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said. "We have already provided $3 million to cover expenses for state and local law enforcement in Las Vegas and in Clark County following last October's horrific mass shooting," Whitaker said in that statement.