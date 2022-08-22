Donald Trump files motion for special master to review items seized in Mar-a-Lago raid

He wants an injunction to bar the government from reviewing seized materials.

ByAlexander Mallin and Katherine Faulders
August 22, 2022, 5:08 PM

Former President Donald Trump filed a motion in federal court in Florida on Monday seeking the appointment of a special master to review materials seized by the Justice Department from his Mar-a-Lago estate in a raid earlier this month.

The motion from Trump seeks an injunction that would bar the government from any further review of the seized materials until the appointment of a special master, and also requests a "more detailed" receipt from the government of items that were seized.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related Topics
Donald Trump

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events