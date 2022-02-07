National Archives retrieves boxes of presidential records from Mar-a-Lago

Officials say the records were improperly removed from the White House.

National Archives officials confirmed Monday that the agency recently retrieved 15 boxes of presidential records from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida that were "improperly" removed after the end of his time in the White House.

According to National Archivist David Ferriero, representatives for Trump are "continuing to search" for more records that may have been improperly taken from the White House.

Sources tell ABC News that the documents, which were retrieved last month, included communications between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jung Un, as well as a letter from former President Barack Obama to Trump that was left as per custom ahead of Trump's inauguration.

Officials say the records should have been transferred to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) from the White House at the conclusion of the Trump administration in January 2021, as required by the Presidential Records Act.

"NARA pursues the return of records whenever we learn that records have been improperly removed or have not been appropriately transferred to official accounts," Ferriero said.

The Washington Post first reported the news of the records being retrieved from Mar-a-Lago.

A spokesperson for Trump did not respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Last month the U.S. Supreme Court paved the way for the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to access hundreds of National Archives records as part of its probe.

As previously reported by ABC News, House investigators have discovered that Trump had a habit of shredding documents, notes and other White House records into little pieces that at times left aides scrambling to pick them up off the floor of the Oval Office, sources said.