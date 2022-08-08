Trump says Mar-a-Lago raided by FBI agents

Former President Donald Trump said on social media Monday evening that his Mar-a-Lago estate was raided by FBI agents.
ABC News has not yet independently confirmed the development.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The former president released the statement Monday evening on social media.
