Trump says Mar-a-Lago raided by FBI agents

The former president released the statement Monday evening on social media.

ByKatherine Faulders
August 08, 2022, 7:36 PM

Former President Donald Trump said on social media Monday evening that his Mar-a-Lago estate was raided by FBI agents.

ABC News has not yet independently confirmed the development.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Donald Trump

