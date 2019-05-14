Donald Trump Jr has agreed to meet with the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence committee for another interview, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Interested in Donald Trump Jr.? Add Donald Trump Jr. as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump Jr. news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

In responding to the subpoena from the committee, sources tell ABC News attorneys for Trump Jr say that he is expected to appear in early June for a closed-door interview that will be limited in scope and time.

Joshua Roberts/Reuters, FILE

A source close to Trump Jr says the president’s eldest son is “incredibly appreciative to the members that went to bat for him, and he will return the favor come the 2020 campaign.”

The Senate Intelligence Committee has not responded to ABC News’ request for comment.

The Republican chairman of the committee, Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, faced political backlash from members of his own party over his decision to subpoena Trump Jr. Burr told fellow Republican senators last week that Trump Jr had twice agreed to voluntary interviews, but after the president’s son failed to appear both times, the committee was forced to issue a subpoena, according to a source familiar with the committee’s activity.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a staunch supporter of President Trump, called Burr’s move an “overzealous persecution of the president’s family” and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a Senate Intelligence Committee member, said the subpoena request “smacks of politics.”

President Trump, for his part, said he was "surprised” by the subpoena, adding that he "saw Richard Burr saying there was no collusion two or three weeks ago." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sought to downplay the action, telling a local radio station the president “ought not to worry about it.”

ABC News' Mariam Khan contributed to this report.