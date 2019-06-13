Donald Trump Jr. hints he will campaign against GOP Rep. Justin Amash for supporting impeachment

Jun 13, 2019, 5:30 PM ET
PHOTO:Donald Trump, Jr., arrives to testify before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 12, 2019.PlaySaul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump Jr. signaled on Thursday that he could hit the campaign trail alongside a GOP primary challenger to Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who has called for his father's impeachment.

"See you soon Justin ... I hear Michigan is beautiful during primary season," Trump Jr. tweeted a day after appearing on Capitol Hill to answer questions about the Mueller report behind closed doors from the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Trump Jr.'s tweet follows a report by Politico Wednesday which said that President Donald Trump and his top advisers have discussed the prospect of backing a primary challenge to the Michigan lawmaker.

Amash responded to Trump Jr.'s tweet with his own saying, "if it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer."

PHOTO: Rep. Justin Amash holds a Town Hall Meeting on May 28, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Rep. Justin Amash holds a Town Hall Meeting on May 28, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Amash has been a longtime critic of the president and was the first Republican to call for Trump's impeachment following the release of the Mueller report.

Trump Jr.'s tweet included poll results showing Jim Lower, a state lawmaker who announced he would challenge Amash in Michigan's 2020 3rd Congressional District race, leading in the polls over Amash.

"Looking forward to seeing you in Michigan again!," Lower tweeted in response to Trump Jr.

