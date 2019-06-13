Donald Trump Jr. signaled on Thursday that he could hit the campaign trail alongside a GOP primary challenger to Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who has called for his father's impeachment.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

"See you soon Justin ... I hear Michigan is beautiful during primary season," Trump Jr. tweeted a day after appearing on Capitol Hill to answer questions about the Mueller report behind closed doors from the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Trump Jr.'s tweet follows a report by Politico Wednesday which said that President Donald Trump and his top advisers have discussed the prospect of backing a primary challenge to the Michigan lawmaker.

Amash responded to Trump Jr.'s tweet with his own saying, "if it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer."

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Amash has been a longtime critic of the president and was the first Republican to call for Trump's impeachment following the release of the Mueller report.

Trump Jr.'s tweet included poll results showing Jim Lower, a state lawmaker who announced he would challenge Amash in Michigan's 2020 3rd Congressional District race, leading in the polls over Amash.

"Looking forward to seeing you in Michigan again!," Lower tweeted in response to Trump Jr.