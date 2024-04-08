The trial is scheduled to begin on April 15 in Manhattan.

Donald Trump launches last-minute attempt to delay hush money trial in New York

A week before he's scheduled to stand trial, former President Donald Trump has launched a last-minute attempt Monday to delay his criminal trial in New York, move the case out of Manhattan and loosen the restrictions imposed on his speech.

A judge at New York's Appellate Division will hear oral arguments Monday on Trump's challenge to the venue of his New York criminal case and the recently expanded gag order, which now covers the judge's family and the family of the district attorney.

The trial is scheduled to start April 15.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures as he visits the driving range ahead of the final round of LIV Golf Miami, at Trump National Doral Golf Club, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Doral, Fla. Rebecca Blackwell/AP

The limited gag order now covers the family members of District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan, after Trump targeted Merchan's daughter repeatedly on social media over her work with a group involved in Democratic politics.

Trump is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels just days before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty last April.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.