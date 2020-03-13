Donor recently at Mar-a-Lago tests positive for coronavirus, according to Trump Victory email Trump Victory on Friday informed donors who attended the fundraiser.

Trump Victory on Friday informed donors via email who attended a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday that a donor who also attended the event has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email obtained by ABC News.

"We unfortunately write today to notify you that an attendee at the Trump Victory-sponsored event you attended at Mar-a-Largo on Sunday, March 8," the joint committee between the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee wrote in an email sent today.

President Donald Trump holds a news conference about the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic in the Rose garden at the White House, March 13, 2020 in Washington. Trump declared a national emergency. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The news was first reported by the New York Times.

A senior campaign official tells ABC News the donor did not interact with the president. RNC did not return a request for comment.

The email adds that the group is "not aware if the individual had the virus. by the time of the event."

"As you may have had contact with this individual, please contact your medical provider if you or any of your loved ones is ill or develops a fever, shortness of breath, or other respiratory symptom," the RNC/Trump campaign told supporters in the email on Friday.

News of a donor testing positive who was at the president's Mar-a-Lago resort Sunday for an event comes as a Brazilian official recently tested positive who met with President Trump at the resort a day earlier on Saturday.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, fourth from left, gathers before a dinner with President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, at Mar-a-Lago, March 7, 2020, in Palm Beach, Fla. Alex Brandon/AP

ABC News has reached out regarding if Mar-A-Lago will undergo a deep cleaning but has yet to hear back. The Trump campaign's massive offices in Arlington, Virginia are set to be deep cleaned as staff work from home though Monday, multiple sources tell ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.