Dr. Anthony Fauci & Adm. Mike Mullen Sunday on “This Week” With Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, September 19, 2021.

By
ABC News
September 17, 2021, 9:53 PM
HEADLINERS

Dr. Anthony Fauci

White House Chief Medical Adviser

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director

Adm. Mike Mullen

U.S. Navy (Ret)

Former Chair, Joint Chiefs of Staff

FBI & USA GYMNASTICS PANEL

Pierre Thomas

ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent

Christine Brennan

USA Today Columnist

ABC News Contributor

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Jonathan Karl

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent

Co-Anchor, "This Week"

Rachel Scott

ABC News Congressional Correspondent

Vivian Salama

Wall Street Journal National Security Reporter

Evan Osnos

The New Yorker Staff Writer

Author, “Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury”

Top Stories

This state had highest vaccination rate. Now it's in a COVID-19 crisis.

Sep 17, 5:03 AM

NYC hostess assaulted after asking Texas patrons for proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Sep 17, 12:45 PM

FDA panel recommends Pfizer boosters for people 65 and older or high risk

2 hours ago

Police release body camera image of missing woman after apparent fight with boyfriend

Sep 16, 6:55 PM

Giant sequoias wrapped in protective foil as multiple fires threaten ancient trees

2 hours ago

