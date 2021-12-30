Dr. Anthony Fauci, Mayor-elect Eric Adams, Rep. Bennie Thompson & Rep. Liz Cheney Sunday on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, January 2, 2022.

HEADLINERS

Dr. Anthony Fauci

White House Chief Medical Adviser

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director

Mayor-elect Eric Adams

(D) New York

Exclusive

Rep. Bennie Thompson

Chair, Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol

(D) Mississippi

Rep. Liz Cheney

Vice Chair, Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol

(R) Wyoming

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Yvette Simpson

Democracy for America CEO

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

Dispatch Staff Writer

ABC News Contributor

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

