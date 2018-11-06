Duncan Hines cake mix pulled from shelves after salmonella outbreak

The company that makes Duncan Hines desserts has recalled four types of cake mix after the Centers for Disease Control found salmonella samples in their “Classic White” mix.

Conagra Brands is also voluntarily recalling the Duncan Hines “Classic Yellow,” “Classic Butter Golden,” and “Signature Confetti” cake varieties all with expiration dates in March 2019.

FDA

Five people who contracted salmonella are part of an investigation by the CDC. Several of them reported eating the cake mix before becoming sick but some may not have cooked it before eating, Conagra said in a statement.

Strains of salmonella found at Duncan Hines facilities matched those from people who fell ill, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA advises anyone who purchased the mix to throw it away or return it to the store for a refund and clean any surfaces that may have touched it.

Salmonella poses the greatest risk to young children, according to the CDC. The foodborne illness usually causes diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps.

Health officials are currently investigating the facilities that make the dessert mix.