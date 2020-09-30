Want to eat airline food at home? Singapore Airlines offers in-air experiences on the ground Singapore Airlines has branched out.

While the majority of Singapore Airlines' planes remain grounded, the airline is looking to connect with customers via on-land experiences, including food cooked by airline chefs at your home.

Starting next month, customers can choose from 10 menus with the airline's first- or business-class meals. The dinners will be paired with a choice of wine or champagne. The chefs will even teach customers how to warm them up after they leave.

Singapore also says with only 32 of its 220 planes operating, it plans to convert one of its Airbus A380s into a restaurant. Meal choices will be based on cabin class. The airline has not revealed how much these meals will cost but says studies show there is demand.

"With Covid-19 drastically reducing the number of flights operated by the SIA Group, we have created unique activities that would allow us to engage with our fans and customers during this time," the airline said in a press release.

In addition to meals, the airline will also open its training center to the public. Adults will be able to book time in its cockpit training simulator, while children can enroll in a Junior Cabin Crew Experience.

Adults can also attend a workshop to achieve the look of Singapore Airlines' female flight attendants described as the "Singapore Girl."

Singapore Airlines says the company studied the possibility of "flights to nowhere," which would allow people to have a flying experience without leaving the country but ultimately decided against it. Meanwhile, the company projects its Q2 passenger volume will be just 7% of what it was in 2019.