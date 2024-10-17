Editorial note about graphic political ad on ABC stations

By law, our TV stations must air the ad.

We want to take a moment to tell you about a graphic political ad you may have seen airing on ABC stations.

The ad is for anti-abortion rights advocate and presidential candidate Randall Terry and features graphic images of aborted fetuses.

By law, our TV stations must air the ad. According to the Federal Communication Commission, broadcast stations are "prohibited from censoring or rejecting political ads that are paid for and sponsored by legally qualified candidates."

Terry will be on the ballot in at least 12 states so he has met criteria to be considered legally qualified nationally.