Election 2020 preliminary exit poll results: Voters say economy is top issue

Preliminary exit poll results are offering a look at demographic information about voters and their views on key issues in the 2020 election.

6:15 p.m.: Economy the most important issue

Among five issues listed as most important, preliminary exit poll results found that 34% of voters said their top issue was the economy, in a year marked by a severe recession and record levels of unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After that, 21% said the most important issue was racial inequality, with 2020 seeing waves of protest nationwide following the death of George Floyd.

Another 18% put their top issue as the coronavirus pandemic itself. Crime/safety and health care policy rounded out the five issues, with 11% each.