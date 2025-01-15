Ernst says she'll vote to confirm Hegseth as defense secretary

The Republican senator is seen as a key vote on Trump's nominee.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said Tuesday she is supporting Pete Hegseth’s nomination to serve as secretary of defense after President-elect Donald Trump's nominee faced a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

In an interview with Iowa radio station WHO, Ernst said, “Yes, I will be supporting President Trump's pick for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth.”

“He was adequately able to answer all of my questions ... and I think we're at a point where we now we can move forward,” she said.

Ernst ignored repeated questions from reporters as she left her Capitol Hill office Tuesday evening and deferred to a statement that she issued later, in which she said, “Our next commander in chief selected Pete Hegseth to serve in this role, and after our conversations, hearing from Iowans, and doing my job as a United States Senator, I will support President Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense.”

Sen. Joni Ernst speaks during the Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing for Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Defense secretary, at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 14, 2025. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Hegseth was questioned in Tuesday's hearing about allegations of alcohol abuse, mismanagement of finances and sexual assault, which he has consistently denied. Ernst, a sexual abuse survivor, was seen as a key Republican vote on Hegseth's confirmation. With a 53-47 majority in the Senate, Hegseth can afford only three Republican defections for confirmation if all Democrats vote against him.

Ernst, like Hegseth, a combat veteran, previously said she wasn't ready to back the former Fox News host. But after their second meeting in December, she said she'd be "supporting him through this process" -- though she would not say whether she would ultimately vote in favor of his confirmation.

In her questioning on Tuesday, Ernst asked Hegseth about women in combat roles in the military, an audit of the Pentagon and if he would commit to having a senior-level military official dedicated to sexual assault response and prevention, to which he responded yes.

Ernst said she had "frank conversations" with Hegseth during her meetings with him last month.

"I do appreciate you sitting down and allowing me the opportunity to question you thoroughly on those issues that are of great importance to me," she said.