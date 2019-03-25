Ethics officers at the Interior Department cleared acting Secretary David Bernhardt from allegations he violated conflict of interest rules by getting involved in a decision that would change how water is managed in California. He previously represented a client involved in the issue in a lawsuit against the federal government.

Bernhardt is set to appear Thursday in his confirmation hearing to take over as secretary permanently.

Conservation groups and Democrats have accused Bernhardt of working to the benefit of his former clients -- many of which are industry groups or energy companies -- because he has pushed to expand access to sportsmen and for energy production on federal land. He was recused from working on issues that directly relate to more than 20 former clients.

(David Zalubowski/AP, FILE) Deputy Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt heads up to speak during the annual state of Colorado energy luncheon sponsored by the Colorado Petroleum council in Denver, July 26, 2018.

Bernhardt was confirmed as deputy secretary in July 2017 and has been leading the department in an acting role since former Secretary Ryan Zinke resigned last year.

In February, Bernhardt confirmed to The New York Times that he directed department officials to begin reviewing how California manages water, a decision that would divert more water to farmers and cities, possibly at the expense of endangered populations of fish. The news led to allegations that he violated ethics recusals because he previously represented the Westlands Water District, which has sued the federal government saying more water should be diverted to farmers and cities.

In a memo and email from the department's ethics office, obtained by ABC News and dated a few days after the Times story came out, ethics officers found Bernhardt wasn't required to recuse himself from the entire California water project because it didn't only apply to his former client.

In a memo the agency's designated ethics official said the decision to draft a new environmental impact statement and propose changes to the water management project were "broad policy options" that impact a "large and diverse group of persons." Lawyers from Interior's ethics office determined that the department's decisions to re-evaluate the Central Valley Project, a federal effort to divert water to areas of California affected by drought, was more general and Bernhardt wasn't required to recuse himself because it didn't only impact that specific client.

Bernhardt was questioned about his involvement in the California water district when he was nominated to become deputy secretary in 2017.

“I will follow all of the recusals I have and on top of that, if I get a whiff of something coming my way that involves a client or a former client or my firm, I'm going to make that item run straight to the Ethics Office. And when it gets there, they'll make whatever decisions they're going to make and that will be it for me,” he testified at the time.