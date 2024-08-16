Fact-checking Donald Trump's New Jersey press conference

The former president addressed reporters at his golf club in New Jersey.

Former President Donald Trump held a press conference Thursday at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, marking the second time he addressed reporters this week.

Trump's remarks focused on the economy and immigration policy under the Biden administration, pinpointing the blame on his 2024 election opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

The former president also took aim at Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at Trump National Golf Club, Aug. 15, 2024, in Bedminster, N.J. Julia Nikhinson/AP

Speaking for nearly an hour before taking questions from reporters, Trump's remarks contained falsehoods and exaggerations.

ABC News has fact-checked a few of Trump's claims to provide context following the press conference.

Mortgage rates

Trump claim: "The cost of a typical monthly mortgage has doubled since I left office. We had mortgage rates at around 2% and they're now at 10%, and you can't get a mortgage."

Fact check: Trump's claim on mortgage rates being "around 2%" when he was in office is accurate, during his time in office 30-year fixed mortgage rates were at 2.6%. The former president's claim that rates have doubled since his tenure is also accurate.

However, Trump's claim that rates are now 10% under Biden's leadership is false. Mortgage rates are now the lowest in more than a year at 6.49%, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday.

Tampons in bathrooms

Trump claim: During his remarks, Trump alleged that Gov. Tim Walz approved a Minnesota bill to put tampons in boys' bathrooms in public schools.

“He approved a bill recently tampons in boys' bathrooms. He wants tampons in boys' bathrooms. It's terrible," Trump said.

Fact check: Trump's claim is potentially misleading. In 2023, Walz signed a law that required public schools to provide access to menstrual products in bathrooms regularly used by students in grades 4 to 12.

The legislation does not distinguish by gender but states menstrual products must be available to "all menstruating students," leaving the designation of the products up to the individual schools.

Border encounters

Trump claim: Harris allowed more than "20 million" people into the United States.

Fact check: Trump's claim is false. There have been 9.9 million immigration encounters during the Biden administration, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

When accounting for individuals who are not stopped by border officials the number rises to approximately 11.6 million, according to estimates from the Department of Homeland Security.