Facts about 2020 candidates appearing in the first Democratic debate

Below are some fast facts about the Democratic candidates on the debate stage on Wednesday night.

Interested in Democratic Party? Add Democratic Party as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Democratic Party news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The candidates include:

4 current or former Congressmen/women: O’Rourke, Gabbard, Delaney, Ryan

3 Senators: Klobuchar, Booker, Warren

2 current or former Mayors: Castro, de Blasio

1 Governor: Inslee

They span an age range of 38 to 70 years old.

Oldest candidate: Elizabeth Warren: 70 years old

Youngest candidate: Tulsi Gabbard: 38 years old



Here are the facts:

Reuters, File

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Political Experience:

U.S. Senate: 7 years

Special Advisor for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: 2 years

Chair of Congressional Oversight Panel: 2 years

Personal quick facts:

70 years old

University of Houston

Rutgers School of Law

Husband: Bruce Mann

Pet: Golden retriever, Bailey

2 children

3 grandchildren

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke

Political Experience:

Ran for U.S. Senate, lost to Sen. Ted Cruz

U.S. House of Representatives: 6 years

Mayor Pro Tempore of El Paso

El Paso City Council: 6 years

Personal quick facts:

46 years old

Columbia University

Rock Band: “Foss” -- during summers home from college, played throughout the U.S. and Canada

Wife: Amy Sanders O'Rourke

Sen. Cory Booker

Political Experience:

U.S. Senate: 6 years

38th Mayor of Newark: 7 years

Newark Municipal Council from the Central Ward member: 4 years

Personal quick facts:

50 years old

Stanford University

Queen’s College, Oxford masters degree

Yale University Law School

Girlfriend: Rosario Dawson

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Political Experience:

U.S. Senate: 12 years

Attorney of Hennepin County: 8 years

Personal quick facts:

59 years old

Yale University

University of Chicago law school

Husband: John Bessler

1 child

Gov. Jay Inslee Political Experience:

23rd Governor of Washington: 7 years

U.S. House of Representatives (1st district): 13 years

U.S. House of Representatives (4th district): 2 years

Washington House of Representatives: 5 years

Personal quick facts:

68 years old

Stanford University

University of Washington

Willamette University law school

Wife: Trudi Inslee

3 children

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Political Experience:

U.S. House of Representatives: 6 years

Honolulu City Council: 1 year

Hawaii House of Representatives: 2 years

Legislative Aide for U.S. Sen. Daniel Akaka: 1 year

Military Experience:

Joined Army National Guard in 2003

12 month tour in Iraq: serving in a Medical Unit on 29th Battalion

Commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant and assigned to 29th Brigade Special Troops Battalion – Kuwait (1 year)

Promoted to Major in Hawaii Army National Guard

Personal quick facts:

38 years

Husband: Abraham Williams

Hawaii Pacific University

Former Rep. John Delaney Political Experience:

U.S. House of Representatives: 6 years

Personal quick facts:

56 years old

Columbia University

Georgetown University Law School

Wife: April McClain-Delaney

4 children

Former HUD Sec. Julián Castro

Political Experience:

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development: 3 years

Mayor of San Antonio: 5 years

San Antonio City Council: 4 years

Personal quick facts:

44 years

Twin Brother: Joaquin Castro

Stanford University

Harvard University law school

Wife: Erica Lira Castro

2 children

Rep. Tim Ryan

Political Experience:

U.S. House of Representatives: 16 years

Ohio State Senate: 1 year

Personal quick facts:

45 years old

Youngstown State University

Bowling Green State University

University of New Hampshire law school

Wife: Andrea Zetts

Mayor Bill de Blasio

Political Experience:

Mayor of New York City: 5 years

Public Advocate of New York City: 3 years

New York City Council: 7 years

United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for New York

Campaign Manager: U.S. Rep Charles Rangel, Hillary Clinton (U.S. Senate bid)

Personal quick facts: