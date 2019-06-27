Facts about 2020 candidates appearing in the first Democratic debate

  ByABC News
Jun 26, 2019, 10:43 PM ET
An advertisement touts the first Democratic presidential primary debates for the 2020 elections outside the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts June 25, 2019 in Miami.
Below are some fast facts about the Democratic candidates on the debate stage on Wednesday night.

The candidates include:

  • 4 current or former Congressmen/women: O’Rourke, Gabbard, Delaney, Ryan
  • 3 Senators: Klobuchar, Booker, Warren
  • 2 current or former Mayors: Castro, de Blasio
  • 1 Governor: Inslee
They span an age range of 38 to 70 years old.

  • Oldest candidate: Elizabeth Warren: 70 years old
  • Youngest candidate: Tulsi Gabbard: 38 years old
Here are the facts:

PHOTO: The line up of U.S. Democratic presidential candidates who will participate in the partys first of two nights of debate in Miami on June 26, 2019. Reuters, File
The line up of U.S. Democratic presidential candidates who will participate in the party's first of two nights of debate in Miami on June 26, 2019.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Political Experience:

  • U.S. Senate: 7 years
  • Special Advisor for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: 2 years
  • Chair of Congressional Oversight Panel: 2 years
Personal quick facts:

  • 70 years old
  • University of Houston
  • Rutgers School of Law
  • Husband: Bruce Mann
  • Pet: Golden retriever, Bailey
  • 2 children
  • 3 grandchildren

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke

Political Experience:

  • Ran for U.S. Senate, lost to Sen. Ted Cruz
  • U.S. House of Representatives: 6 years
  • Mayor Pro Tempore of El Paso
  • El Paso City Council: 6 years
Personal quick facts:

  • 46 years old
  • Columbia University
  • Rock Band: “Foss” -- during summers home from college, played throughout the U.S. and Canada
    • Wife: Amy Sanders O'Rourke

Sen. Cory Booker

Political Experience:

  • U.S. Senate: 6 years
  • 38th Mayor of Newark: 7 years
  • Newark Municipal Council from the Central Ward member: 4 years
Personal quick facts:

  • 50 years old
  • Stanford University
  • Queen’s College, Oxford masters degree
  • Yale University Law School
  • Girlfriend: Rosario Dawson

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Political Experience:

  • U.S. Senate: 12 years
  • Attorney of Hennepin County: 8 years
Personal quick facts:

  • 59 years old
  • Yale University
  • University of Chicago law school
  • Husband: John Bessler
  • 1 child

Gov. Jay Inslee Political Experience:

  • 23rd Governor of Washington: 7 years
  • U.S. House of Representatives (1st district): 13 years
  • U.S. House of Representatives (4th district): 2 years
  • Washington House of Representatives: 5 years
Personal quick facts:

  • 68 years old
  • Stanford University
  • University of Washington
  • Willamette University law school
  • Wife: Trudi Inslee
  • 3 children

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Political Experience:

  • U.S. House of Representatives: 6 years
  • Honolulu City Council: 1 year
  • Hawaii House of Representatives: 2 years
  • Legislative Aide for U.S. Sen. Daniel Akaka: 1 year
Military Experience:

  • Joined Army National Guard in 2003
  • 12 month tour in Iraq: serving in a Medical Unit on 29th Battalion
  • Commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant and assigned to 29th Brigade Special Troops Battalion – Kuwait (1 year)
  • Promoted to Major in Hawaii Army National Guard

Personal quick facts:

  • 38 years
  • Husband: Abraham Williams
  • Hawaii Pacific University

Former Rep. John Delaney Political Experience:

  • U.S. House of Representatives: 6 years
Personal quick facts:

  • 56 years old
  • Columbia University
  • Georgetown University Law School
  • Wife: April McClain-Delaney
  • 4 children

Former HUD Sec. Julián Castro

Political Experience:

  • Secretary of Housing and Urban Development: 3 years
  • Mayor of San Antonio: 5 years
  • San Antonio City Council: 4 years
Personal quick facts:

  • 44 years
  • Twin Brother: Joaquin Castro
  • Stanford University
  • Harvard University law school
  • Wife: Erica Lira Castro
  • 2 children

Rep. Tim Ryan

Political Experience:

  • U.S. House of Representatives: 16 years
  • Ohio State Senate: 1 year
Personal quick facts:

  • 45 years old
  • Youngstown State University
  • Bowling Green State University
  • University of New Hampshire law school
  • Wife: Andrea Zetts

Mayor Bill de Blasio

Political Experience:

  • Mayor of New York City: 5 years
  • Public Advocate of New York City: 3 years
  • New York City Council: 7 years
  • United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for New York
  • Campaign Manager: U.S. Rep Charles Rangel, Hillary Clinton (U.S. Senate bid)
Personal quick facts:

  • 58 years old
  • New York University
  • Columbia University masters degree in international affairs
  • Wife: Chirlane McCray
  • 2 children