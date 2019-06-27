Facts about 2020 candidates appearing in the first Democratic debate

Below are some fast facts about the Democratic candidates on the debate stage on Wednesday night.
The candidates include:
- 4 current or former Congressmen/women: O’Rourke, Gabbard, Delaney, Ryan
- 3 Senators: Klobuchar, Booker, Warren
- 2 current or former Mayors: Castro, de Blasio
- 1 Governor: Inslee
They span an age range of 38 to 70 years old.
- Oldest candidate: Elizabeth Warren: 70 years old
- Youngest candidate: Tulsi Gabbard: 38 years old
Here are the facts:
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Political Experience:
- U.S. Senate: 7 years
- Special Advisor for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: 2 years
- Chair of Congressional Oversight Panel: 2 years
Personal quick facts:
- 70 years old
- University of Houston
- Rutgers School of Law
- Husband: Bruce Mann
- Pet: Golden retriever, Bailey
- 2 children
- 3 grandchildren
Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke
Political Experience:
- Ran for U.S. Senate, lost to Sen. Ted Cruz
- U.S. House of Representatives: 6 years
- Mayor Pro Tempore of El Paso
- El Paso City Council: 6 years
Personal quick facts:
- 46 years old
- Columbia University
- Rock Band: “Foss” -- during summers home from college, played throughout the U.S. and Canada
- Wife: Amy Sanders O'Rourke
Sen. Cory Booker
Political Experience:
- U.S. Senate: 6 years
- 38th Mayor of Newark: 7 years
- Newark Municipal Council from the Central Ward member: 4 years
Personal quick facts:
- 50 years old
- Stanford University
- Queen’s College, Oxford masters degree
- Yale University Law School
- Girlfriend: Rosario Dawson
Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Political Experience:
- U.S. Senate: 12 years
- Attorney of Hennepin County: 8 years
Personal quick facts:
- 59 years old
- Yale University
- University of Chicago law school
- Husband: John Bessler
- 1 child
Gov. Jay Inslee Political Experience:
- 23rd Governor of Washington: 7 years
- U.S. House of Representatives (1st district): 13 years
- U.S. House of Representatives (4th district): 2 years
- Washington House of Representatives: 5 years
Personal quick facts:
- 68 years old
- Stanford University
- University of Washington
- Willamette University law school
- Wife: Trudi Inslee
- 3 children
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
Political Experience:
- U.S. House of Representatives: 6 years
- Honolulu City Council: 1 year
- Hawaii House of Representatives: 2 years
- Legislative Aide for U.S. Sen. Daniel Akaka: 1 year
Military Experience:
- Joined Army National Guard in 2003
- 12 month tour in Iraq: serving in a Medical Unit on 29th Battalion
- Commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant and assigned to 29th Brigade Special Troops Battalion – Kuwait (1 year)
- Promoted to Major in Hawaii Army National Guard
Personal quick facts:
- 38 years
- Husband: Abraham Williams
- Hawaii Pacific University
Former Rep. John Delaney Political Experience:
- U.S. House of Representatives: 6 years
Personal quick facts:
- 56 years old
- Columbia University
- Georgetown University Law School
- Wife: April McClain-Delaney
- 4 children
Former HUD Sec. Julián Castro
Political Experience:
- Secretary of Housing and Urban Development: 3 years
- Mayor of San Antonio: 5 years
- San Antonio City Council: 4 years
Personal quick facts:
- 44 years
- Twin Brother: Joaquin Castro
- Stanford University
- Harvard University law school
- Wife: Erica Lira Castro
- 2 children
Rep. Tim Ryan
Political Experience:
- U.S. House of Representatives: 16 years
- Ohio State Senate: 1 year
Personal quick facts:
- 45 years old
- Youngstown State University
- Bowling Green State University
- University of New Hampshire law school
- Wife: Andrea Zetts
Mayor Bill de Blasio
Political Experience:
- Mayor of New York City: 5 years
- Public Advocate of New York City: 3 years
- New York City Council: 7 years
- United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for New York
- Campaign Manager: U.S. Rep Charles Rangel, Hillary Clinton (U.S. Senate bid)
Personal quick facts:
- 58 years old
- New York University
- Columbia University masters degree in international affairs
- Wife: Chirlane McCray
- 2 children