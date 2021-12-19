Fauci urges Americans to stay 'prudent' as omicron 'something to be reckoned with'

He said omicron appears to have taken over all other variants.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the omicron variant has overtaken all other COVID-19 mutations and is "something to be reckoned with," but said Americans should be able to gather with family for the holidays if they stay "prudent."

"If you are vaccinated and boosted and are prudent when you travel when you’re in an airport to be wearing a mask all the time, you have to be wearing a mask on a plane. Do not do things like go to gatherings where there are people who you do not know what their vaccination status is," Fauci told ABC chief Washington correspondent John Karl on "This Week."

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the White House chief medical adviser, added that the omicron variant has an "extraordinary capability" of transmitting from one person to another as it rapidly spreads across the country.

"It seems to be overtaking all the other variants, including delta, with a doubling time of about two to three days, which means that this is really something to be reckoned with," he said. "It is really rapidly spreading literally throughout the world and certainly in our own country."

