FBI conducts 'law enforcement activity' at home, campaign office of Rep. Henry Cuellar

It is unclear why the Texas Democrat is being investigated.

Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar's Laredo home and campaign office were the subject of FBI activity Wednesday evening, according to an FBI spokesperson.

"The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity," FBI spokesperson Rosanne Hughes told ABC News. "The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation."

Local news reports showed members of the FBI's Evidence Response Team at Cuellar's campaign office as well.

The FBI declined to provide specifics about the investigation. Local news reports say that boxes were seen being taken from the home.

“Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld," a Cuellar aide told ABC News in a statement.

Cuellar, who represents Texas' 28th Congressional District, which extends to the U.S.- Mexico border, has been in Congress since 2005.

At times, Cuellar has been an outspoken critic of the Biden administration's border policies.