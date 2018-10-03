FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh reaches midweek point

The FBI’s week-long investigation hits the midway point Wednesday but the bitter war of words over Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation process is escalating at a far more rapid pace.

President Donald Trump, amplifying his ardent defense of his pick for the nation's highest court in a tweet Wednesday morning, writing, "voters are really angry at the vicious and despicable way Democrats are treating Brett Kavanaugh."

I see it each time I go out to Rallies in order to help some of our great Republican candidates. VOTERS ARE REALLY ANGRY AT THE VICIOUS AND DESPICABLE WAY DEMOCRATS ARE TREATING BRETT KAVANAUGH! He and his wonderful family deserve much better. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2018

Less than 24 hours before, Trump mocking Christine Blasey Ford's testimony at a rally Tuesday night amid chants of "we want Kavanaugh" from the crowd.

"Thirty-six years ago this happened: I had one beer," he said.

Last week, Trump called Ford a "very credible witness," but continuing his impression, he said,"What neighborhood was it in? I don’t know. Where’s the house? I don’t know, upstairs, downstairs, where was it? I don’t know, but I had one beer, that’s the only thing I remember."

Ford's attorney blasted Trump after the rally in Mississippi.

Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters

"A vicious, vile and soulless attack on Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Is it any wonder that she was terrified to come forward, and that other sexual assault survivors are as well? She is remarkable profile in courage. He is a profile in cowardice," Michael Bromwich wrote on Twitter.

Trump’s remarks don’t seem to be helping his vigorous campaign with some key lawmakers whose votes will ultimately make or break Kavanaugh's confirmation.

"The president’s comments were just plain wrong," Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a key Republican vote, said.

Here's how the story is developing.

What is the FBI investigating?

The FBI is investigating "credible" allegations of sexual misconduct made by Ford and Deborah Ramirez against Kavanaugh after the Senate Judiciary Committee weighed testimony from both Kavanaugh and Ford on her allegation during an hours-long hearing.

Kavanaugh has categorically denied the allegations.

In response to pressure from the Senate, the White House eased limitations on the investigation that Trump approved on Sept. 28. The committee requested that the investigation concludes after one week, which would be this Friday.

SPAN

But the reopened background investigation could be completed sooner, according to Senate Republican and White House sources familiar with the process.

The White House specifically requested FBI interviews with four people: Kavanaugh high school friends Mark Judge and P.J. Smyth; Leland Keyser, who Dr. Christine Blasey Ford identified as at the gathering where she was assaulted; and Ramirez, who’s lawyers provided a list of more than 20 additional witnesses to interview.

The FBI has not interviewed Ford, according to her lawyers who sent a letter stating that they have not received any response from anyone involved in the investigation, despite multiple requests, and Julie Swetnick, Kavanaugh’s third accuser.

According to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley, the FBI’s report on the allegations are not expected to be made public.

Jim Bourg/Reuters

On Tuesday, McConnell vowed to reporters that the Senate will vote by the end of the week.

"They'll read it as quickly as they can and that'll not be used as another reason for delay, I'll tell you that," McConnell asserted. "We'll have an FBI report this week, and we'll have a vote this week."

"It’s time to put this embarrassing spectacle behind us," he added on Wednesday morning.

ABC News' Ali Rogin, Mariam Khan, Trish Turner, and John Santucci contributed to this report.