FBI offers $25,000 reward for information on attacks against reproductive health facilities

There have been a spate of attacks on reproductive health facilities last year.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a series of attacks against reproductive health service facilities across the country.

From Keizer, Oregon, to Amherst, New York, there were at least 10 attacks on reproductive health service facilities around the country last year, according to the FBI, that have remained unsolved.

In this image released by the FBI, a person is shown who is a suspect in the throwing of a the Molotov cocktail at a building used by Planned Parenthood, in Costa Mesa, Calif., on March 13, 2022. FBI

"Today's announcement reflects the FBI's commitment to vigorously pursue investigations into crimes against pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations, and reproductive health clinics across the country," said FBI Director Christopher Wray in a statement released by the bureau. "We will continue to work closely with our national, state, and local law enforcement partners to hold responsible anyone who uses extremist views to justify their criminal actions."

According to the Justice Department, both clinics that provide abortion care and anti-abortion centers were apparently set on fire, while some buildings were vandalized.

In this image released by the FBI, a person is shown who is a suspect in the throwing of a the Molotov cocktail at a building used by Planned Parenthood, in Costa Mesa, Calif., on March 13, 2022. FBI

"If abortions aren't safe neither are you," suspects wrote on the Life Choices building, an anti-abortion organization in Longmont, Colorado, in June 2022. The FBI had offered a $10,000 reward in December when the same message was written on a church in Atlanta.

In another instance, according to the FBI, "two unknown suspects were captured on surveillance video throwing a Molotov cocktail at the front door of a medical building used by Planned Parenthood in Costa Mesa, California," the wanted poster says.

The FBI's reward comes in the wake of a suspected arson attack at a Planned Parenthood clinic in central Illinois this week.