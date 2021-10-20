FDA authorizes boosters for Moderna and J&J vaccines

It says it will also allow people to mix and match vaccines.

Anne Flaherty
October 20, 2021, 9:22 PM
3 min read

The FDA on Wednesday announced it has authorized boosters for millions more Americans, giving a green light for third shots to people who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The FDA also says it will allow people to mix and match booster doses.

The agency detailed its decision in a news release that said a single booster dose of the Moderna vaccine may be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series to individuals 65 years of age and older, those 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19 and those 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to the virus.

It went on to say the use of a single booster dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine may be administered at least two months after completion of the single-dose primary regimen to individuals 18 years of age and older.

Nothing has changed yet for individuals.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee will meet Thursday and cast a non-binding vote on the matter and then CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will release final recommendations.

This is developing story. Please Check back for updates.

