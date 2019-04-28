Stephen Moore, one of President Donald Trump's likely picks to serve on the Federal Reserve Board, said Sunday that he was "apologetic" for the content of some of his old "humor columns" that have recently sparked criticism, saying he "didn't even remember writing some of them." He added that he thought the focus should be on his economic qualifications for the job.

"Frankly, I didn't even remember writing some of these they were so long ago...They were humor columns but some of them weren't funny so I am apologetic, I’m embarrassed by some of those things I wrote," Moore told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week." "But I do think we should get back to the issue of whether I'm qualified to be on the Federal Reserve Board, whether I have the, you know, economic expertise.

"I’ll debate anybody on economics... Let's make this about the economy."

Moore's provocative past writings and commentary about women was first reported by CNN and The New York Times. In an email to CNN, Moore said the old writings were "a spoof," adding that he has "a sense of humor."

On March 22, Trump announced his intent to nominate Moore to serve on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, calling him "a very respected economist" and "an outstanding choice."

Moore, who currently serves as a distinguished visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, was an economic adviser to Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign, and also helped write the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, one of the signature legislative successes of Trump's presidency. He's also the author of the book "Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive our Economy."

Even as these past writings have resurfaced, Moore, who has not yet been formally nominated, still has the support of the White House, according to National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow.

“He’s in the process, being vetted by the FBI and so forth, and if he gets through that we will nominate formally,” Kudlow said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Kudlow said he believes Moore that the writings were "a spoof."

"That’s what he’s told me. I do buy it. I know him, he’s kind of a great sense of humor, wise-a** kinda guy. What can I tell you? I don’t think it’s germane. I don’t think he was making a statement. I think he was making a spoof. Our support is still there," he told reporters at the White House.