One of the most influential Democrats in South Carolina said Sunday that Vice President Joe Biden is "probably the leader" in the key early primary state, but cautioned that it's still early in the 2020 presidential campaign.

"I have talked to people here in South Carolina and I believe that at this point in time, Joe Biden is probably the leader. The question is whether or not he can maintain his lead," Rep. James Clyburn, the House majority whip, said on "This Week." "But the campaign is early, and there have been some tremendous rollouts here in this state."

Back in January, Clyburn said that if Biden entered the Democratic field, "everybody else would be running for second place."

In a new ABC News/Washington Post poll released Sunday, Biden, who only officially announced his campaign Thursday, comes out on top, ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

The poll found that of Democrats and Democratic-leaning Independents nationwide, 17% backed Biden compared to 11% who supported Sanders, and 5% who supported Buttigieg. California Sen. Kamala Harris, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke all tied at 4%.

Clyburn told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos that Biden was "absolutely" right to invoke the deadly clash between white nationalists and counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017, in his announcement video on Thursday. In the video, Biden repeats Trump’s heavily criticized response to that day, in which he said there were “very fine people on both sides.”

"I think that's what the crux of [what] this campaign is going to be about," Clyburn said. "It’s going to be about who can bring this country together, and for anybody who is running for the presidential nomination on the Democratic side, I think you've got to focus on bringing this country together on the domestic front, and you've got to think about our international relationships around the world."