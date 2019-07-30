A federal judge in New York on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Democratic National Committee against the Russian government, President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Wikileaks that alleged a vast, international conspiracy to tip the scales of the 2016 presidential election.

In an 81-page opinion, Judge John Koeltl wrote that the Russian government was the “primary wrongdoer” in the alleged plot to hack into the DNC’s systems and steal a trove of emails and documents,

The publication of the emails by the anti-secrecy organization WikiLeaks was protected by the First Amendment’s guarantee of free speech, as was the praise and further dissemination of the emails by figures in the Trump campaign, Koeltl said.

Sputnik via AFP/Getty Images

Trump, who as a candidate applauded WikiLeaks' disclosures, was not named as a defendant in the case.

The Russian government, in turn, was protected from the civil suit by U.S. foreign sovereignty law, the judge said, echoing Russia’s own response to the suit.