Transcript for Assange charged for role in WikiLeaks disclosures

New legal trouble for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange the US government is accusing him of violating the Espionage Act by publishing the names of confidential military. In diplomatic sources. Songs as lawyers says the charges are a threat to all journalists. A Justice Department official responded saying Assange is no journalist. The popular movie review website rotten tomatoes is changing how its force bills anyone who wants a lever review will now be required to prove he actually bought a movie ticket. You can silly comment but unless you bought a ticket your review won't be factored into the audience for. The policy is aimed at fighting so called trolls who sabotage movie scores.

