Federal judge overseeing Trump case has DC home swatted

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has been the target of Donald Trump attacks.

The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's federal election interference case was the victim of swatting Sunday night at her Washington, D.C., home, law enforcement sources told ABC News Monday.

Washington's Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement it responded to a house in the District around 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting, which did not occur.

That home belonged to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, sources said, who has been the target of frequent Trump attacks in speeches and on his social media platform.

The situation was quickly contained and there was no further incident, law enforcement sources said.

This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. AP

The swatting incident came as Trump's lawyers prepared to argue before a federal appeals court on Tuesday that Chutkan's ruling rejecting Trump's claim of "presidential immunity" should be reversed.

In recent weeks, state and federal officials have been the target of swatting incidents around the country, according to statements from their offices.

U.S. Marshals, which protect federal judges, did not comment.