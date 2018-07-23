Federal prosecutors investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen are now in possession of 12 audio recordings seized during raids of Cohen's home, office and hotel room, according to new court filings.

A former judge is reviewing the materials seized from the raids for anything that is protected by attorney-client privilege.

Special Master Barbara Jones wrote in a new court filing released on Monday that the parties involved -- meaning Cohen, Trump or the Trump Organization -- had withdrawn their privilege designations on what were described in the court papers as 12 "audio items."