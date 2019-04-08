Federal authorities have charged a man they believe was plotting to ram a stolen truck into pedestrians at the National Harbor waterfront development in Maryland, just outside the nation's capital, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

As described by sources, the case did not involve a sting operation -- it was a matter of federal, state and local law enforcement working together to stop someone in the nick of time.

The Justice Department is expected to announce details of the case later Monday.

It's a stark reminder of how the terror threat continues to involve in the years after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, with extremist groups all over the world calling on followers to launch attacks in their homeland -- no matter how simple the attack might be.

In July 2016, a terrorist drove a 19-ton truck into a crowd celebrating a local holiday in Nice, France, killing 86 people and wounding 450 others.

This is a developing story. Please check back updates.