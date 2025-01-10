This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, January 12, 2025.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Sen. Adam Schiff, Rep. Tom Emmer and Rep. Mike Waltz Sunday on 'This Week' with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl





FEMA ADMINISTRATOR DEANNE CRISWELL, SEN. ADAM SCHIFF, REP. TOM EMMER AND REP. MIKE WALTZ SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR JONATHAN KARL

Deanne Criswell

FEMA Administrator

Sen. Adam Schiff

(R) California

Exclusive

Rep. Tom Emmer

House Majority Whip

(R) Minnesota

Exclusive

Rep. Mike Waltz

(R) Florida

Incoming Trump National Security Adviser

Exclusive. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

Rick Klein

ABC News Washington Bureau Chief

ABC News Political Director

Rachael Bade

Politico Capitol Bureau Chief and Senior Washington Columnist

ABC News Contributing Political Correspondent

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.