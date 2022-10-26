Fetterman and Oz's Senate debate begins in Pennsylvania: Live updates

The race will help determine control of Congress.

The highly anticipated debate in the Pennsylvania's Senate race began Tuesday night -- the only time this fall that Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman will share a stage, as they each vie for a seat that could tip the balance in Congress' evenly divided top chamber.

The debate is hosted by Nexstar and broadcast across Pennsylvania beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Polls have narrowed considerably, with FiveThirtyEight's average now showing Fetterman ahead by less than 3 points, down from nearly 11 points six weeks ago.

Fetterman, the burly, tattooed lieutenant governor who often campaigns in shorts and sweatshirts, is donning a suit and tie.

Considerable attention will be on his health: He suffered a stroke in May that sidelined him for three months and left him with lingering symptoms, including halting speech and auditory processing issues.

Fetterman has monitors on stage to transcribe words in real time.

Oz, a former surgeon and popular TV host, meanwhile has contended with attacks from Fetterman that he is out out-of-town out-of-towner. The candidates are likely to spar over public safety, the economy, immigration, abortion access and more.