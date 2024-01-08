Florida GOP chair removed amid rape allegation he denies: Source

The vote against Christian Ziegler was held by the party on Monday.

ByHannah Demissie
January 8, 2024, 2:45 PM

Christian Ziegler, who is facing a rape allegation that he denies, on Monday was voted out as the Florida Republican Party chair during a closed-door meeting in Tallahassee, a source familiar tells ABC News.

Ziegler is being investigated by police but has not been charged with a crime.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had called for him to "step aside."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

