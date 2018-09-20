Ford 'prepared to testify' next week, her lawyer tells senators: Report

Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has alleged Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both teenagers, told the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday that she "would be prepared to testify next week."

The move by Ford, first reported by the New York Times, signaled a possible break in the high-stakes stalemate over whether she would tell senators her side of the story.

Researchgate.net | AFP/Getty Images

In the text of an email, Ford's lawyer Debra Katz said, "she wishes to testify, provided that we can agree on terms that are fair and which ensure her safety," noting that Ford has received death threats.

It wasn't clear whether Ford was willing to testify in public, in private or in some other form.

An aide to Sen. Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmed the email's contents, which was later also obtained by ABC News.

The letter went further to indicate that it is "not possible" for Ford to testify at Monday's scheduled hearing, as Republicans want, saying "the Committee's insistence that it occur then is arbitrary in any event."

Further, the letter made clear that Ford's "strong preference continues to be for the Senate Judiciary Committee to allow for a full investigation prior to her testimony."

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.