Gaetz wins House primary after McCarthy-allied group spends millions boosting challenger

Rep. Matt Gaetz defeated his Republican primary opponent on Tuesday in one of Florida's most conservative congressional districts, according to an Associated Press projection, handing former Speaker Kevin McCarthy a final blow to his so-called "revenge tour" against a handful of Republicans who helped oust him last year.

"Thank you FL-01. I will never stop fighting for you," Gaetz posted on X shortly after the race was called.

Despite being outspent in the race -- with a McCarthy-aligned group pouring $3 million into attack ads -- Gaetz is projected to handily defeat former Navy pilot Aaron Dimmock, who he'd dismissed as a carpetbagger and criticized his previous work in diversity training.

Although Gaetz was the heavy favorite heading into Tuesday, he ramped up campaigning in recent weeks, holding a string of events across Florida's 1st district, which featured several Republicans who had supported his effort to remove McCarthy from the speakership last year, including Arizona Rep. Eli Crane and Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett.

Gaetz is heavily favored win in November against Democrat Gay Valimont, given his district tends to support Republicans by more than a 2-1 ratio.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, attends a campaign event, Aug. 11, 2024, in Pensacola, Fla. Brendan Farrington/AP

Gaetz's win marks yet another defeat for McCarthy, who has looked to target the group of eight far-right members of Congress, led by Gaetz, who were instrumental in his removal as House Speaker, which led to weeks of chaos on Capitol Hill as Republican members scrambled to elect a new leader.

With Tuesday's primary in the books, McCarthy's efforts against his far-right rivals only resulted in one big win against the so-called "Gaetz eight," helping defeat House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good in one of the most closely watched and expensive Republican primaries of the 2024 election cycle. Meanwhile, he failed to unseat any others, including South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, who won her primary decisively.

Gaetz's for governor?

Tuesday's primary victory will likely also fuel further speculation around Gaetz's plans to run for governor of Florida in 2026, as Gov. Ron DeSantis will be term-limited from seeking re-election. Although the Florida congressman has consistently denied rumors that he is eyeing statewide office, some sources close to him suggest otherwise.

If Gaetz does decide to run, McCarthy's revenge tour could continue. Allies of the former Speaker have already briefed donors on plans to continue targeting Gaetz if he pursues the governorship, sources tell ABC News. Ahead of Tuesday's primary, a McCarthy-aligned group circulated a memo that suggested its efforts had damaged Gaetz's chances of running for governor, pointing to polling data it had commissioned that showed Gaetz trailing in a prospective primary.

But those close to Gaetz told ABC News that the Florida congressman is likely to run for governor in 2026, and McCarthy's efforts won't deter him—in fact, they might even motivate him further.

"McCarthy did not do a single f---ing thing to dissuade Matt from running for governor," a source close to Gaetz told ABC News. "If that was the effort, it's been a piss-poor one."

Still, Gaetz has publicly stated that he has no plans to run—at least not yet.

"I have no plans to run for governor. I like my job and I want to help President Trump in Washington," Gaetz posted on X on Monday. "If those plans change, I hope I have opposition as incompetent as these dorks."