Even though Gaetz has withdrawn, Democrats will keep pushing for release of ethics report

Even though former Rep. Matt Gaetz has withdrawn from consideration to be President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general, Illinois Democratic Rep. Sean Casten said Thursday that he'll continue to try to compel the House Ethics Committee to release its report on Gaetz.

“While I welcome the news that Matt Gaetz is withdrawing from consideration for Attorney General, it remains important that the Gaetz report be made available to the American people,” Casten said in a statement.

Casten and Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee introduced privileged resolutions on Wednesday to try to force the committee to release the report after the Ethics Committee voted along party lines not to disclose it. Under House rules, once a privileged resolution is introduced, the House must take it up within two legislative days. Republicans have the majority in the House and leadership will decide when the resolution is brought up for a vote. Republicans will attempt to block the effort but it's not yet clear how this could play out.

In an interview with ABC News Live on Thursday, Kasten pushed back on accusations that continuing to seek the report's release was partisan. He said a precedent had already been set for Ethics to continue its efforts, pointing to the case of former Democratic Rep. Eric Massa, who resigned from the House in 2010 amid accusations he had groped members of his staff. Despite Massa's resignation, the Ethics Committee voted to reauthorize its investigation the following year.

Representative Sean Casten, a Democrat from Illinois, during a news conference on the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) climate rule in Washington, Mar. 6, 2024. Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Ethics Committee was investigating allegations that Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct, illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift.

"No workplace would allow that information to be swept under the rug simply because someone resigned for office," Casten said. "It matters for the integrity of the law, it matters for the integrity of this House and it matters for the respect that we expect the American people to give us that those of us entrusted with this job will uphold the United States as a land where all are treated equally under the law."

On Thursday, Cohen posted on X that the Ethics Committee will have another chance to release the report when it meets in December. "I hope they'll do the right thing. But we can't count on it. That's why I introduced a resolution yesterday to force the release of the report," he wrote.

Speaker Mike Johnson has opposed releasing the report, saying that the Ethics Committee customarily drops its investigations once a member has left Congress. Gaetz resigned last week shortly after Trump announced his intention to nominate him for ABC. Johnson said Thursday the House will take up the resolutions after it returns from its Thanksgiving break.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said “Yes” when asked if the report should be public, so it's likely the Democratic caucus will stand behind the efforts to force the report's release.