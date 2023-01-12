Santos again rejects calls to resign, says all '142,000 voters' would need to ask him to

Santos told ABC he meant his "142,000 voters" would have to ask him to resign.

After flatly rejecting calls to step down, embattled Rep. George Santos told reporters on Thursday, "If 142 people ask for me to resign, I'll resign."

He later told ABC News that he meant "142,000 voters who voted for me” would have to ask for him to resign, though according to the New York Board of Elections he received a total of 145,824 votes.

"The elevator cut that," Santos said.

Santos followed up by saying he basically meant he would not resign.

The New York Republican is expected to address the matter further during an appearance on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., will host the show starting at 11 a.m.

It will be the first time Santos, who has mostly avoided questions all week, will sit down for a media interview as calls for him to resign intensify.

A coalition of New York Republicans held a press conference on Wednesday criticizing his campaign as deceitful and calling him a "disgrace" to the House of Representatives. But on Capitol Hill, Santos told ABC News Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott he had no plans to leave his role.

"I will not," he said when asked if he would resign.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of a session in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to convene the 118th Congress, Jan. 6, 2023, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP

House Democratic Caucus leader Hakeem Jeffries, in his first weekly press conference Thursday, said Santos is "unfit to serve" and the responsibility falls on House Republicans to take action against Santos.

"Clean up your House and you can start with George Santos," Jeffries said.

But McCarthy on Wednesday declined to join calls for Santos to resign, and said he'll be placed on some committees -- though he won't be given any top assignments.

"Is there a charge against him? You know, in America today, you're innocent until proven guilty," McCarthy said when asked if he would take any action against Santos.

McCarthy on Thursday reiterated that Santos is now part of the Republican conference and if it's determined he's done anything illegal, he will be "held accountable."

"Well, what I find is the voters have elected George Santos," McCarthy said. "If there is a concern, it will go through ethics. If there is something that is found, he will be dealt with in that manner, but they have a voice in this process."

Several investigations have been launched into his conduct and an official complaint from two New York Democrats to the House Ethics Committee. Santos has maintained he’s done nothing unethical.

Santos was elected in November to serve New York's 3rd Congressional District, defeating Democrat Robert Zimmermann by roughly 20,000 votes.

But in the weeks before he was due to be sworn in, it was discovered that parts of his background were fabricated during the campaign.

ABC News found he lied about attending the prestigious Horace Mann school in New York City and Baruch College. He also claimed he worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, but the two companies said they have no record he was ever an employee. Santos has admitted to falsifying parts of his resume.