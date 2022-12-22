Congressman-elect promises answers amid mounting controversy about his background

"I have my story to tell," George Santos tweeted on Thursday.

New York Rep.-elect George Santos on Thursday said he plans to address a mounting controversy over discrepancies in his biography, including where he claims to have worked and gone to school.

"I have my story to tell and it will be told next week," Santos tweeted, addressing the people of his district.

"I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Inflation, Education & more," he continued.

A Republican, Santos was elected in November to represent New York's 3rd Congressional District, flipping the seat from blue to red and helping his party secure a narrow majority in the House next year.

Earlier this week, however, he sought to defend himself after a New York Times report detailed multiple contradictions in his background.

As the Times first reported, parts of Santos' biography about his education, career and charity are being disputed by public records and the schools and companies he claims were involved.

Representatives for New York University and Baruch College confirmed to ABC News that they have no record of Santos attending their institutions.

U.S. Representative-elect George Santos speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nov. 19, 2022. Wade Vandervort/AFP via Getty Images

However, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) website states he received degrees from NYU and Baruch. His campaign website also said he graduated from Baruch.

The same biography on the NRCC site claimed that Santos worked for companies such as Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. But spokespeople for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup told ABC News that they have no record of Santos ever being employed.

According to an archived version of his campaign website, Santos previously said he ran a 501(c)(3) charity called Friends of Pets United, but a search on the IRS' website did not find a listing for a charity under that name.

ABC News also reviewed Santos' financial disclosure forms filed in the House, where he reported having a $750,000 income through the Devolder Organization -- which his website previously called his "family firm," where he oversaw $80 million in client assets as the managing principal.

However, following a search, ABC News could not find a website or LinkedIn page for the organization. Additionally, Santos did not identify any clients of the firm on his financial disclosure forms.

U.S. Representative-elect George Santos speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Scott Olson/Getty Images

In a statement earlier this week, Joseph Murray, an attorney for Santos, claimed the Times was participating in a "smear" campaign against Santos by publishing its investigation, which Murray called a "shotgun blast of attacks."

"George Santos represents the kind of progress that the Left is so threatened by - a gay, Latino, immigrant and Republican who won a Biden district in overwhelming fashion by showing everyday voters that there is a better option than the broken promises and failed policies of the Democratic Party," Murray said.

ABC reached out to House GOP leadership, including Reps. Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise and Elise Stefanik, and did not receive comment.

Top Democrats, meanwhile, have seized on the issue.

"It's an open question to me as to whether this is the type of individual that the incoming majority should welcome to Congress. That's a question from Kevin McCarthy at this point in time," New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the incoming House minority leader, told reporters on Wednesday.

"He's hiding from legitimate questions that his constituents are asking," Jeffries said of Santos.