Four Milwaukeeans sat down with ABC News as the convention kicked off on Monday.

'A good thing': Wisconsin voters weigh in on the RNC being held in their home state

MILWAUKEE -- As the Republican National Convention kicked off Monday, thousands of outsiders descended on downtown Milwaukee for a week of intense politicking that will culminate in Donald Trump accepting the party's nomination for president.

A few miles away, in a diner tucked away off Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Highway, ABC News asked local voters what they thought of the GOP gathering that's captured the attention of not only their home state but of the nation.

The four Wisconsinites at Miss Katie's Diner, a local staple whose past clientele included Trump, Bill Clinton and Michelle Obama, disagreed on politics but largely saw eye-to-eye on the event being a boon for their home state -- one that's seen as critical in the 2024 election.

"I think we're going to get some nice national recognition, finally," said Gary Berns, a Democrat. "I think it's a good thing. I don't care who the convention is as long as they come spend their money, it's fine for the city."

Charlene Abughrin, a Republican voter, agreed: "I absolutely think it's a good thing for the city and it shows the support of the Republican Party as well, that they actually wanted to have it here in Milwaukee."

Julie Buckholt, a Democrat, also said the recognition and boost to the local economy were pluses but she had concerns about possible protests.

"The only thing is, I fear for, you know, the protesting and the crime that could come with that," Buckholt said. "That's kind of what I fear for. But bringing recognition to this city, I think that's a good thing."

Valori Schmidt, a Republican, agreed and told about hearing Newt Gingrich speak at the convention early Monday and about the Republican Party stars she wanted to see.

"Of course, I'm very much looking forward to hearing the, former president, Donald Trump," Schmidt said. "I'm looking forward to hearing Nikki Haley, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Ben Carson."

"I want to listen to what everybody says," she said. "And, again, where I am most assured of what I think to be truth, I listen to people and I just, I love hearing what they have to say."

Protestors march near the Fiserv Forum during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. Alex Brandon/AP

But will having a big national party convention in their Midwestern city change the way they and other residents vote?

Abughrin said she believes it will.

"Historically, in the Black community, we often feel that we are looked over by the Republican Party and so them bringing it here, and those businesses owners getting to utilize the services and just being a part of something, would definitely have an impact on the vote," she said.

But the others said they were firmly set on who they plan to vote for in November, and believed most other people were, too.

"For me, not at all," Berns said. "It's great for the city, I hope, you know, great for the whole thing for the businesses downtown. But it's not going to sway me any better."

"I would say no, but as I indicated earlier, I listen to what people say," said Schmidt. "And certainly if there was something that really caused me to have a red flag, then I would ask about it. I would check it out. But I feel that prior to the convention that I have checked out the issues, that I have gone to try to find out the truth."

"I think that people have basically made their decision at this point as to whether or not they're going to vote for President Biden or Donald Trump," said Buckholt. "And so I don't think that the RNC is going to sway them."