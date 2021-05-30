GOP embrace of $1 trillion infrastructure package could help make a deal: Buttigieg

Senate Republicans' potential embrace of a $1 trillion infrastructure package is an encouraging sign a deal could be reached, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday on ABC's "This Week."

"They seem to be embracing the idea that about a trillion is appropriate. So there's movement in the right direction," he told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. "But a lot of concerns -- about things that are not in their counteroffer -- they're really important."

The White House recently presented a reduced infrastructure package totaling $1.7 trillion, slashing about $550 billion from President Joe Biden's initial infrastructure proposal. Senate Republicans countered that new offer on Thursday with a $928 billion proposal.

Biden, also on Thursday, said he would meet again with the Republicans in the next week -- after the informal Memorial Day deadline -- adding, "we have to finish this very soon."

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.