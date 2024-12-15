GOP Sen. Eric Schmitt: Tulsi Gabbard fits Trump's 'reform agenda'

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., said Sunday that he has no concerns about President-elect Donald Trump's selection of former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to serve as director of national intelligence.

Gabbard, a vocal non-interventionist, has seen her credentials come under scrutiny, particularly in light of a regime change in Syria and her covert meeting with former strongman Bashar Assad in 2017, which occurred after he had used chemical weapons on protesters. She later said Assad was "not the enemy of the United States."

"I know Tulsi Gabbard. She's a patriot. She served our country honorably. She, I think, fits the reform agenda. President Trump ran on disrupting permanent Washington and having people who are going to view things differently," Schmitt told "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. " There's a lot of reform, George, that needs to happen in those agencies. Tulsi Gabbard is somebody who I think can execute on that."

"I don't think it's unusual for members of Congress to visit foreign countries and talk to foreign leaders," he added. "President Trump, I think, believes in engaging in diplomacy, solving these things."

