Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld announced Monday that he's officially running for president, becoming the first Republican to mount a primary challenge against President Donald Trump.

"It is time for patriotic men and women across our great nation to stand and plant a flag," Weld said in a statement. "There is no greater cause on earth than to preserve what truly makes America great. I am ready to lead that fight."

(Cj Gunther/EPA/Shutterstock ) Former Governor Bill Weld campaigns in Concord, N.H., March 26, 2019.

Weld, the 2016 Libertarian vice presidential candidate, told ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz on "This Week" in February that he was was considering a primary challenge because "we don't have six more years of the antics frankly, for want of a better word, that we've seen the last two years. I think that would be bad for the country and I don't care who knows it."

