Georgia's GOP governor says Trump shouldn't get presidential immunity: 'No one is above the law'

Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday pushed back on former President Donald Trump's position that he should be granted legal immunity for his actions while he was in the White House, amid his 91 criminal charges, which he denies.

"My personal opinion is, no one is above the law," Kemp told ABC News' "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

"You know, I've continued to talk about following the law and the Constitution and that’s what I'm going to continue to do in the great state of Georgia," Kemp said.

