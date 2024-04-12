This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Gov. Chris Sununu and Sen. Tina Smith Sunday on 'This Week With George Stephanopoulos'





Gov. Chris Sununu

(R) New Hampshire

Exclusive

Sen. Tina Smith

(D) Minnesota

Exclusive

TRUMP LEGAL PANEL

Dan Abrams

ABC News Chief Legal Analyst

Melissa Murray

NYU School of Law Professor

Co-Author, The Trump Indictments: The Historic Charging Documents With Commentary

Norm Eisen

Brookings Institution Senior Fellow

Author, Trying Trump: A Guide to His First Election Interference Criminal Trial

Mike Davis

Founder, Article III Project

Former Chief Counsel for Nominations to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

Julie Pace

Associated Press Executive Editor

Marianna Sotomayor

Washington Post Congressional Reporter

Plus, CNN host Fareed Zakaria discusses his new book "Age of Revolutions: Progress and Backlash from 1600 to the Present."

