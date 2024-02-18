"The campaign hasn't really even joined yet," he said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, one of Joe Biden's top surrogates, on Sunday urged the president's other supporters to start putting in the work to reelect him amid worries over his electoral prospects because of his ongoing poor polling.

"Well, the race is close, but understand, the campaign hasn't really even joined yet," Shapiro told ABC News "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl when asked why the numbers are so tight between Biden and former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, which is likely to be a key swing state in the election.

"This is the reason why we run races," Shapiro said. "And I would say to folks who are worried about the numbers: Stop worrying and start working."

Shapiro's comments come as Democrats privately and publicly voice worries over Biden's political future after special counsel Robert Hur cast him as able to depict himself as "elderly man with a poor memory" while saying the president shouldn't be charged over his handling of classified documents while out of office.

