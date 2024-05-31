Gov. Wes Moore, Will Scharf and White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby, Sunday on ‘This Week With George Stephanopoulos’
This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, June 2, 2024.
GOV. WES MOORE, WILL SCHARF AND WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY COMMUNICATIONS ADVISER JOHN KIRBY SUNDAY ON "THIS WEEK WITH GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS"
Gov. Wes Moore
(D) Maryland
Exclusive
Will Scharf
Attorney for former President Donald Trump
John Kirby
White House National Security Communications Adviser
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
TRUMP LEGAL PANEL
Dan Abrams
ABC News Chief Legal Analyst
Sarah Isgur
Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson
The Dispatch Senior Editor
ABC News Contributor
Jim Trusty
Former attorney for former President Donald Trump
Partner, Ifrah Law
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Reince Priebus
Former RNC Chair
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff
ABC News Political Analyst
Julie Pace
Associated Press Executive Editor
Jonathan Martin
Politico Senior Political Columnist
Plus results from our brand new ABC/News Ipsos poll on voter reaction to the historic guilty verdicts against former President Trump.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.