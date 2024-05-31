This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Gov. Wes Moore, Will Scharf and White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby, Sunday on ‘This Week With George Stephanopoulos’





Gov. Wes Moore

(D) Maryland

Exclusive

Will Scharf

Attorney for former President Donald Trump

John Kirby

White House National Security Communications Adviser

Exclusive

TRUMP LEGAL PANEL

Dan Abrams

ABC News Chief Legal Analyst

Sarah Isgur

Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson

The Dispatch Senior Editor

ABC News Contributor

Jim Trusty

Former attorney for former President Donald Trump

Partner, Ifrah Law

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

Julie Pace

Associated Press Executive Editor

Jonathan Martin

Politico Senior Political Columnist

Plus results from our brand new ABC/News Ipsos poll on voter reaction to the historic guilty verdicts against former President Trump.

