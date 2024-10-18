Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, Josh Shapiro, Tony Evers and Chris Sununu Sunday on ‘This Week’ with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz
This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, October 20, 2024.
GOVS. GRETCHEN WHITMER, JOSH SHAPIRO, TONY EVERS AND CHRIS SUNUNU SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR MARTHA RADDATZ
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
(D) Michigan
Gov. Josh Shapiro
(D) Pennsylvania
Gov. Tony Evers
(D) Wisconsin
Gov. Chris Sununu
(R) New Hampshire
Raddatz has an exclusive group conversation with the three governors of the "Blue Wall" states that could decide the 2024 election.
And she speaks with Gov. Sununu on the GOP’s latest campaign efforts with just over two weeks to go until Election Day.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Asma Khalid
NPR White House Correspondent
ABC News Contributor
Ramesh Ponnuru
National Review Editor
Washington Post Contributing Columnist
ABC News Contributor
Susan Glasser
The New Yorker Staff Writer
Plus, in the latest installment of the “Protecting Your Vote” series, ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran reports from Nevada on whether rogue officials could reject the will of voters in the 2024 election certification process for a key battleground state.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
