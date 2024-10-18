This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, October 20, 2024.







GOVS. GRETCHEN WHITMER, JOSH SHAPIRO, TONY EVERS AND CHRIS SUNUNU SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR MARTHA RADDATZ

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

(D) Michigan

Gov. Josh Shapiro

(D) Pennsylvania

Gov. Tony Evers

(D) Wisconsin

Gov. Chris Sununu

(R) New Hampshire

Raddatz has an exclusive group conversation with the three governors of the "Blue Wall" states that could decide the 2024 election.

And she speaks with Gov. Sununu on the GOP’s latest campaign efforts with just over two weeks to go until Election Day.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Asma Khalid

NPR White House Correspondent

ABC News Contributor

Ramesh Ponnuru

National Review Editor

Washington Post Contributing Columnist

ABC News Contributor

Susan Glasser

The New Yorker Staff Writer

Plus, in the latest installment of the “Protecting Your Vote” series, ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran reports from Nevada on whether rogue officials could reject the will of voters in the 2024 election certification process for a key battleground state.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

